Teresa Giudice, 46, Shows Off Bikini Bod During Vacation With Daughters As Joe Awaits Deportation

What a hottie! Teresa Giudice flaunted her abs while on vacation with her daughter, and her bikini pics are incredible! See them here.

Teresa Giudice went on a “bonding” vacation with her four daughters to Turks and Caicos and looked like she was having the time of her life. Meanwhile, her husband, Joe Giudice, remains in jail while awaiting his impending deportation to Italy. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG frolicked in the sand and surf on Iguana Island in the tropical paradise, and gave RHONJ fans a good look at her insane bikini body. Can you believe this babe is 46 and has had four babies? Neither can we!

Teresa was stunning in the two bikini photos she posted. In one, she’s flexing in the surf, striking a perfect pose that flaunts her six pack and toned thighs in a red and yellow two-piece. Only Teresa would hit the beach with a full face of makeup! We envy her body, and her game. In the second pic, Teresa looks beachy and sexy in a black bikini, barely covered up in a flowing robe. She can try to hide those abs, but we see them!

Would you expect anything less from a woman who does bikini competitions? She showed off her progress after months of training on the November 15 episode of RHONJ, and her abs were impeccable. Even her trainer was impressed!

The vacation to Turks and Caicos seems as if it’s part of Teresa’s plan to keep the girls — Gia, 17, Milania, 13, Gabriella, 14, and Audriana, 9 — happy and occupied as they deal with the painful reality about their father being deported. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, their daughters are, understandably, extremely emotional about the situation, and struggling to cope. “Teresa’s daughters are suffering so much over the news their dad Joe could be deported,” the source said. “The one taking it the hardest is Milania as she and Joe have a really special bond. Gia, the eldest is being really realistic and mature about the entire thing and is really comforting her younger sisters.”

So, Teresa is doing what any good mom would do, and trying to keep their lives as normal as possible. Well, as normal as can be when they’re starring on a reality series. Hopefully they’re being cheered up by their fun vacation!

To see pics of Teresa showing off her enviable figure in bikinis, skimpy outfits, and more, scroll through our gallery above. We’re totally jealous of her!