Sofia Richie Convinced Kourtney K Is Purposely Posting Naked Pics With Scott To ‘Play Games’

Sofia Richie is upset by Kourtney Kardashian’s risque ‘GQ’ photo shoot! A source close to Sofia told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she feels Kourtney is ‘playing games’!

Sofia Richie is very, very upset with Kourtney Kardashian‘s GQ Mexico photo shoot, in which she appeared completely naked in one of the pictures. A source close to Sofia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that although Sofia is sure of herself, she’s really bothered by both all of the pics of Kourt and Scott Disick together and Kourtney’s GQ risque shoot. “Sofia is an extremely confident woman, but she can’t help but feel jealous over Scott’s relationship with Kourtney,” our source said. “Every time Sofia feels super secure and happy in her relationship with Scott, she feels Kourtney tries to do something to pull out the rug from under her. It happened with the Thanksgiving photo Kourtney posted with Scott, the picture of them in Bali, and now with these naked photos, it’s been really painful at times for Sofia.”

When it comes down to it, Sofia thought she had buried the hatchet with Kourtney by having dinner with her. “Sofia thought meeting up with Kourtney would have helped put the tension between them to rest, but it seems to have fueled the fire somehow and Sofia isn’t sure where to go from here,” our source went on to say. “She’s trying to handle Scott’s co-parenting relationship with Kourtney in a mature manner, but she feels Kourtney is just playing games with her emotions at this point.”

We reported earlier how despite the fact that Sofia was understanding of his Thanksgiving with his children, she was still hurt over the pics of Scott and Kourtney looking like a happy family. “She loves him a lot and would be devastated to lose him to Kourtney,” a source close to Sofia told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Sofia invited Scott to spend Thanksgiving with her and her family but was totally cool and understanding when he decided to spend the day with his kids instead. But when Sofia saw Kourtney post the pics of Scott with her and the kids together, looking like a happy family, it was like a dagger in Sofia’s heart.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Sofia and Kourtney. In the meantime, check out all the pics of the two of them in crop tops in our gallery above.