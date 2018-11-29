Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena Spark Dating Rumors With Basketball Game Date & Flirty Tweets

Bow Wow’s gonna be mad. His ex, Erica Mena, and her former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ castmate Safaree Samuels got fans talking by attending a basketball game together after they supposedly flirted online!

If Safaree Samuels, 37, and Erica Mena, 31, were trying to keep a low profile at the Brooklyn Nets game on Nov. 28, they failed miserably. Not only did they wear matching furs that could be seen from the cheap seats, but the two also walked into the Barclays center while holding hands. They didn’t really hide the fact that they were there together, as they excitedly accepted custom Nets jerseys (“It’s my favorite number!” Erica shouted, showing off the one bearing her name, per The Jasmine Brand) and snuggled up close to watch the game. So, does this mean they’re a couple now or what?

Safaree has been looking for love for the better part of a year, per Bossip, and it seemed love was right in front of his face the whole time. Both he and Erica have been tweeting cryptically for weeks, with some suggesting they’ve been subbing each other. “Falling in love with a woman is a gift from god,” Safaree tweeted on Oct. 21. “Wow! A man who was loved by his mother correctly growing up is a Man that is like no other. WTF this is what I been missing,” Erica tweeted on Nov. 28, without telling who she was talking about (but since she was with Safaree that night…it’s easy to put 2 and 2 together.)

Safaree clearly had a thing for Erica when the two of them appeared on VH1’s Scared Famous, but she didn’t have similar feelings for him then. Something must have changed in order for these two to get cozy for a night of basketball. It’ll be interesting to see if Bow Wow has anything to say about this. The 31-year-old rapper got into a war of words with his ex, Erica, earlier in November. After Erica left a shady comment on a Shade Room video featuring Bow Wow, the two of them went back and forth. Oh, and it got nasty.

Safaree ducked a little bit of drama recently, as Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood’s Lyrica Anderson squashed the allegations that she cheated on husband A1 Bentley with Safaree and that he was the father of her unborn child. “This is the most beautiful moment in her life and people are trying to tear her down, it’s sickening to her,” a L&HH insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Well, after Lyrica underwent a paternity test, it turns out A1 is the father of her baby.