‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Declares He’s ‘Single’ — But Did He Sleep With Angelina’s Friend?

After getting cozy with Angelina’s friend, ‘Jewish Barbie,’ on ‘Jersey Shore’ following a fight with Jen Harley, does Ronnie take things to the next level in the bedroom? Here’s what went down this week!

Last week’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation ended with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro inviting Angelina Pivarnick’s friend, who’s nicknamed “Jewish Barbie,” into his bed after some alone time in the hot tub. But…does he go through with the hookup? Not long into the Nov. 29 episode, we find out Ronnie decides NOT to do it. “I’m just like…it doesn’t look good right now,” Ronnie explains. “I’m not going to go down that road again.” The next morning, Jewish Barbie confirms to Angelina and the other girls that Ronnie “didn’t try” anything with her. “He was so sweet,” she says.

However, that doesn’t take away from the fact that there’s still drama in Ron’s relationship with Jen Harley. Before his time with Jewish Barbie, he got in a major fight with Jen over text message, in which she threatened to meet another guy who will “raise [Ron’s] baby” with her (Jen and Ronnie share a daughter, Ariana, together). She also sent Ronnie photos of his ex, Sammi Giancola, with her new boyfriend and told him that she’s going to find somebody else and ‘be that happy” some day.

“I feel like single Ronnie,” Ron explains. “Not single Ronnie where I want to f*** around and bang chucks and be Pauly D and Vinny [Guadagnino], but single Ronnie to a point where I need to have some kind of self respect for myself. Single Ronnie means I’m just doing what I gotta do — what’s best for me. Right now, that’s taking a step back and re-evaluating all the s*** that’s happened to me and all the s*** that’s going to happen to me in the future.”

Ronnie reveals to Angelina that he wants to move out of his home with Jen in Las Vegas to his own place in California. “I decided I’m finally going to take a step back from Jen,” he says. “I think it’s best if I’m just by myself, worrying about my daughter. It’s been a f***ing rough year, and I think I’m getting to a point where I have to remove myself from a toxic situation itself and just try to get my life back on track.”

After the fight, Ronnie spends the entire next day in bed, and the roommates begin to wonder if he’s falling into a depression. Finally, a full day later, he decides to turn things around, and gets up to go for a haircut with the boys. “I’m at a point where…how much more can I deal with someone who’s irrational, doesn’t want to listen, gets angry and vulgar?” he wonders. “It’s becoming too much. I can sit around and be miserable and mopey, but it’s like..what does that solve? So let me just go and enjoy myself as much as I can.”

Of course, we’ve seen Ronnie go down this road all season long, and he always winds up back with Jen in the end. Plus, we know the two are still together in the present day…so clearly this split doesn’t last long!