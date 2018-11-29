Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Confides In Snooki About Jen Harley Drama & Doesn’t Know What He’d Do Without Her

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is depending on Snooki for relationship advice about Jen Harley! A source close to Ronnie told HL EXCLUSIVELY that he ‘completely’ respect Snooki!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro “respects” Snooki‘s advice when it comes his roller coaster relationship with Jen Harley. A source close to Ronnie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Snooki has been a life-saver when it comes to giving amazing relationship advice. “Ronnie doesn’t know what he’d do without Snooki in his life and being able to lean on her when times have been rough in his relationship with Jen,” our source told us. “Ron completely respects Snooki’s advice when it comes to his love life and has total relationship goals of her and Jionni’s marriage because he knows how in love and happy they are together.”

When it comes down to it, Ronnie is aware that Snooki always has his back. “Ronnie knows that Snooki always looks out for his best interest and just wants the best for him, and although he doesn’t always follow her advice, he definitely listens and appreciates it,” our source went on to say. “Ronnie has confided in Snooki more than any of the other Jersey Shore cast members and looks at her more than a best friend, but rather a sister.”

We reported earlier how Ronnie and Jen would love to add another child to their family, despite all of their relationship troubles. “As crazy as it may sound to absolutely everybody who knows them, Ronnie says he would love to have another baby with Jen,” a source close to Ron told us. “He’s really unable to get a full grip on reality, and he genuinely doesn’t realize how dysfunctional they are together. Ronnie has every excuse under the sun for every time they fight, which is even more often than people realize; he’s just unable to accept that he and Jen are like oil and water.” We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news about Ronnie and Jen. In the meantime, check out all of the latest pictures of the two of them in our gallery above.