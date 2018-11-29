Rihanna Shares Sexy New Lingerie Photos After Reuniting With Ex Hassan Jameel

Goddess! Rihanna is celebrating her new holiday lingerie line by posing in one of the sexy teddies. We’ve got the hot pics of the singer looking stunning in a sheer blue number.

If you’re looking to buy yourself some sexy lingerie for the holidays, or want to tell your man it’s on your wish list, Rihanna‘s got you covered. The singing superstar turned entrepreneur is coming out with a new line of red-hot items for her Savage X Fenty line of intimate apparel and she’s using her amazing body as the best possible spokesmodel. The 30-year-old donned a see-through blue lace teddy to promote the upcoming garments and looked sooooo sensual in the beautiful photos.

RiRi is seen in a rowboat filled with flowers floating on a lake and is seated in a clear plastic half-orb for dramatic effect. She also has a giant blue tulle headpiece on but it’s her blue lace teddy that is the center of attention. The number features an open back with just a strap across it and a tied-up bodice with halter straps that hugs all of her curves.

The lighting in the photos is out of this world, as it highlights Rihanna’s amazing cleavage and toned legs. She captioned one of the pics “Pull up on the holiday season like…Who’s ready for that new new dropping on Dec. 5?” All of her fans are but most certainly on-again/off-again boyfriend Hassan Jameel is up for getting an up close and personal look of Rihanna’s sexy new lingerie.

RiRi and Hassan have kept fans guessing on whether or not they’re still together after getting together in June of 2017. She revealed in May’s Vogue that she never met “someone who was worth it before” when it came to slowing down her career and taking personal time from her busy schedule. They’re so incredibly private and make sure to never get photographed together. Still, they managed to have a romantic three hour dinner on Nov 26 at the singer’s favorite restaurant, Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi. Maybe afterwards he got to see some of Rihanna’s new lingerie line in person!