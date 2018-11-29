‘RHOBH’ Stars Furious With Lisa Vanderpump After She Teases Not Returning For Season 10

Lisa Vanderpump’s interview on ‘The Talk’ has left her ‘RHOBH’ co-stars ‘angered,’ HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! But the ladies are ‘frustrated’ for reasons other than her ambiguity.

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills didn’t like the narrative that Lisa Vanderpump, 58, span during her Nov. 29 appearance on The Talk. In regards to returning for Season 10 of the Bravo show, the restaurant entrepreneur confessed that she didn’t “know yet.” She even admitted that it was “disappointing” some of her co-stars were no-shows at her Vanderpump Dog Foundation gala on Nov. 15! Lisa could still be on the fence since Season 10 is still far away, but the interview only added to the tensions between Lisa and her castmates, we’re hearing. “Several of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members are beyond frustrated that Lisa is refusing to film with her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “They also feel angered over her recent interview on The Talk for calling them out for not attending her events.”

“They feel like she isn’t being truthful and find it unfair that they have to show up to work everyday and film all while she doesn’t,” our source explains. Lisa Rinna, 55, made a shocking claim in an Instagram comment on Oct. 22: LV hadn’t showed up to film in six weeks! Lisa’s hiatus from her co-stars has continued into November, and our source adds that “they can’t stand sitting back and watching her say things that they know are not true.”

“They feel she talks to the media behind their backs and it upsets them,” our source goes on. Well, Lisa certainly has a different take to the drama! We’ve also heard that Lisa’s isolation from the cast wasn’t her choosing. The British beauty apparently “feels excluded” since “she feels…nobody is calling her to say, ‘Hey, come here,'” according to what another source told us on Nov. 16! During her Thursday interview on The Talk, Lisa elaborated on why the past months have been especially challenging. “This season was very difficult for me…I kind of floundered this season,” Lisa admitted. “It’s my ninth season and I had a difficult year, after doing Vanderpump Rules and opening a new business [TomTom], things got very complicated, so I’m in most of the season, but it got a bit complicated.” Lisa also suffered a heartbreaking loss after her brother Mark passed away in April, another reason that pushed back filming.

Regardless of Lisa’s reasons, her castmates are still peeved. “Lisa Rinna is the most angered by Lisa Vanderpump’s behavior,” our source from today continues. “Camille [Grammer] is barely talking to Lisa Vanderpump, either.” Recall that Lisa skipped out on Camille’s wedding on Oct. 20! “They go head to head pretty badly this season,” our source says. “Kyle [Richards] doesn’t understand why Vanderpump got upset with her, either, as the entire thing was between Vanderpump and Dorit [Kemsley], but because they’ve known each other for so long, Kyle feels Vanderpump can attack her and be mad at her due to the nature of their relationship.” Lisa and Kyle are the only two ladies from RHOBH to star on every season. But we know Lisa’s not feeling the kinship, after HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE interview with her at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation gala! We let Lisa know that Kyle misses her, to which she said, “Don‘t tell me, show me.”