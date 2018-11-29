Priyanka Chopra Stuns In ‘Vogue’ Before Over-The-Top Wedding — New Pics

Priyanka Chopra looks absolutely gorgeous on the January 2019 cover of ‘Vogue,’ dishing about her romance with Nick Jonas and revealing the designer of her wedding dress!

Priyanka Chopra, 36, looks magnificent in a red Balenciaga dress for the January 2019 issue of Vogue magazine. Her hair is in loose, sexy waves, styled by Garren using R+Co products. Her makeup was done by Pati Dubroff using Marc Jacobs Beauty. She is stunning! Priyanka was crowned Miss India and then Miss World in 2000, so she is literally one of the most beautiful women in the world, inside and out. In the magazine, she’s opening up about her fairytale romance with Nick Jonas, who she will wed in December 2018.

They first met at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles in February 2017, and the connection was instant (he got on one knee the second he saw her). As they started dating, Nick told Priyanka, “I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have.” Priyanka says, “As a girl, I’ve never had a guy tell me, ‘I like your ambition.’ It’s always been the opposite.” Nick will ride in on a horse at their wedding and Priyanka will wear a custom gown by Ralph Lauren — probably many dresses.

Inside the magazine, Priyanka continues to shine like the movie star she is wearing a gold Oscar de la Renta dress and Tom Ford shoes. She can wear anything flawlessly!

Back to their wedding — it will be a three-day party, and the world will be watching. “People will need vacations after this wedding,” Priyanka told Vogue. We can’t wait to see photos! Congratulations to the happy couple!