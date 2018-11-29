Janel Parrish: Mona Is Trying To ‘Transform Herself’ In ‘PLL’ Spinoff — But Is Still ‘Dark & Twisted’

Janel Parrish is reprising her iconic role as Mona Vanderwaal on the ‘PLL’ spinoff, ‘PLL: The Perfectionists.’ HollywoodLife got the EXCLUSIVE scoop on Mona, the new characters, and more!

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists will debut in 2019, with PLL veterans Janel Parrish and Sasha Pieterse are returning as Mona Vanderwaal and Alison DiLaurentis. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Janel about the exciting spinoff, and she revealed that PLL fans are going to love the new show. “We are shooting it right now, and it should be out early next year, and it is very much still PLL and in that PLL world that is juicy, mysterious, sexy, and fun,” Janel revealed. “But it is a couple years later so Mona and Alison are a little older and a little wiser. Mona is kind of trying to transform herself. But ultimately she is still Mona and can’t fight her dark and twisted impulses, which makes her character fun, in my opinion.”

PLL: The Perfectionists is based off Sara Shepard’s book, The Perfectionists. The spinoff will feature new characters, played by Sofia Carson, Sydney Park, Eli Brown, Noah Gray-Cabey, Evan Bittencourt, and more. “We have some newcomers in the PLL world,” Janel teased. “PLL fans old and new will love them. There will be a new murder mystery, and Alison and Mona have to figure it out. But I think what is great about the show is if you are a PLL fan you will feel like you never left, and if you are a new PLL fan trying to watch the show, you will fit right in!”

Janel is also starring in the movie, Tiger, alongside Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke. The film will be released in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Nov. 30. The film follows a practicing Sikh who is banned by the boxing commission for refusing to back down from his religious beliefs. “I think it is such an inspiring story, and I loved the script,” Janel said. “I think it is definitely something that people need to see right now because it shows why it’s important to fight for what you believe in and using your voice for your rights no matter what, and for this film it is religion, but it could be anything.” She also loved getting the chance to work with a legend like Mickey. “Learning from him and just watching him prepare was such an amazing learning experience for me,” she told HollywoodLife.