There she is! Porsha Williams is pregnant with a baby girl, and her daughter made a sweet appearance in new Instagram footage. See for yourself!

Porsha Williams, 37, can mark off another pregnancy milestone! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced her pregnancy back in September, and she shared the cutest video of her unborn baby kicking her belly two months later. “Omg finally caught her!” she captioned the footage, which featured a close-up shot of her bare baby bump. “Dancing to daddy snoring.” While it’s hard to pick out the sound of Dennis McKinley sleeping, it’s clear that the mom-to-be’s stomach is pulsing with little kicks. So sweet — and we’re so glad Porsha shared with her fans!

But it’s no surprise that the reality star would want to let her followers in on the fun. Porsha has been showing off her baby bump all pregnancy long! Who could forget when she was filmed dancing, budding belly and all, in a super skintight white dress? Not to mention the first time she had a sonogram, when Porsha posted a video to Instagram that featured her baby’s heartbeat — and her massive smile. She’s clearly so excited to be a mom! “We are truly blessed,” she wrote at the time. She also shared her gender reveal with the world, including the part where she freaked out because her popper shot out bright blue confetti instead of pink like everyone else’s. Whoops!

Despite the mix-up, it’s official — Porsha and Dennis will be welcoming a little girl to the world next year! And who knows what will happen after that. When Dennis realized Porsha’s popper had been wrong, he said he was “going right back in” for a baby boy.

Porsha’s baby bump is getting big, and we can’t wait for her and Dennis to officially become parents. They’re so in love with their little one already, and they’re going to do an incredible job raising her!