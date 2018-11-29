Nick Jonas Protectively Wraps His Arm Around Priyanka Chopra As They Arrive In Jodhpur For Wedding

Love is in the air in Jodhpur! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arrived in the Indian city before their upcoming wedding, and Nick couldn’t let go of her. Prepare to swoon when you see this adorable pic!

Their wedding is in three days, and Nick Jonas isn’t letting anything happen to his bride-to-be! The singer, 26, braved the throngs of paparazzi in Jodhpur, India on November 29 with his arm wrapped protectively around fiancée Priyanka Chopra. The happy couple couldn’t look more in love as they made their way to their car, set to whisk them away from the airport. Priyanka, 36, clutched her man close, too, linking arms with him as they strolled, and slyly showing off her massive engagement ring in the process! We’re more that 7000 miles away from Jodhpur right now, but we’re still feeling that love — totally swooning over here!

Nick and Priyanka aren’t shy about PDA (clearly). They just completed one of the first parts of their days-long wedding celebration yesterday, November 28, and they looked so happy! The couple, along with their families, were at Priyanka’s mother’s home in Mumbai, India, for their ganesh puja, an important prayer ceremony. Priyanka looked lovely in a periwinkle blue and gold dress and pants, and cuddled up close to Nick, who was also wearing traditional Indian garb. We can’t wait to see what Nick and Priyanka wear to their two wedding ceremonies!

And it seems that Nick and Priyanka feel the same way. As a source close to the former Jonas Brother told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Priyanka “is beyond excited to host the wedding of her dreams. She is head over heels in love with Nick and feels like her palace wedding will be a magical fairytale wedding. She really does feel like a princess and Nick is her knight in shining armor.”

Scroll through our gallery above for more adorable pics from Nick and Priyanka’s various wedding events. They’ll make you believe in true love again!