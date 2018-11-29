Interview
Nick Jonas ‘Got Down On One Knee’ When He Met Priyanka Chopra & Knew They’d Marry After 3rd Date

Nick Jonas revealed in a new interview that he ‘got down on one knee’ when he first met fiancée Priyanka Chopra at the 2017 ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars party. By the time their third date went around, he knew he’d marry the actress!

Nick Jonas didn’t wait long after meeting Priyanka Chopra before getting down on his knee. The couple, who will tie the knot on Saturday, Dec. 1, first met at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars party in 2017, where Jonas initiated the romantic gesture. After seeing the Quantico alum, 36, he set down his drink and approached her. “[I] get on one knee – this is in front of a bunch of people – and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud,” he revealed in an interview for Vogue‘s Jan. 2019 issue. He then asked her to grab a drink with him.

Despite needing to catch a flight to India, Chopra then looked at her manager, Anjula Acharia, “And I said, ‘Five minutes,'” she told the magazine. The pair weren’t total strangers by this point, though. They had been texting each other for months. “It was Nick who sent the first message,” Chopra confirms. Jonas first sent a text to Graham Rogers, Chopra’s Quantico costar that read, “Priyanka. Is. Wow.'”

Jonas went on to send his future fiancée a direct message on Twitter on Sept. 8, 2016. After the texts and the eventual Oscars drink came a meeting at the Carlyle hotel in New York just one week before the 2017 Met Gala. Chopra invited Jonas to her apartment later that evening – where her mother was home watching Law & Order in a nightgown. “We hung out for a couple of hours,” Chopra recalled. “He patted my back before he left.” Chopra seemed annoyed by the platonic move, but Jonas defended himself, pointing out that her mother was home. “I thought it was a respectful first night,” he explained. “It was too respectful if you ask me,” Chopra said.

priyanka chopra vogue cover
Annie Leibovitz

Chopra and Jonas didn’t meet again until the next Met Gala, where they ran into each other on the red carpet. Later that month, Jonas invited Chopra to a live performance of Beauty and the Beast and met at the Chateau Marmont. “She walks into the Chateau, and I feel an overwhelming sense of peace and understanding about this next chapter of my life,” Jonas admitted. They went to a Dodgers game the following night. Jonas called his mom the next morning and told her that he was going to marry Chopra. “This is date three,” Chopra said.

The Baywatch star also had a moment in which she felt a shift in their relationship. On a date in Los Angeles, Jonas told her, “I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have.”

“As a girl, I’ve never had a guy tell me, ‘I like your ambition,’ ” Chopra said. “It’s always been the opposite.”

When the pair did get engaged, they were in Crete for Chopra’s birthday. Jonas waited until after midnight, so that future engagement anniversaries wouldn’t coincide with her birthday celebrations. “I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?” Jonas dished. “No joke — she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence.” Chopra explained that she was speechless. Jonas continued, “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.”