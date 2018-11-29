Miley Cyrus Reinvents Herself With New Song & Video ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ Ft. Mark Ronson

Miley Cyrus is BACK! The singer dropped a new track, ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ on Nov. 29, & it’s one catchy bop. Her video for it is a breathtaking wild ride of a glamorous high speed pursuit.

A new era of Miley has arrived. We’ve seen Miley Cyrus, 26, give it a go as a Disney Channel star, rebel with her infamous VMAS performance, and now, the singer has reinvented herself once again. Her latest single, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” arrived on November 29. The country twinged song with a dance beat features superstar producer Mark Ronson, and she also dropped a video for it where she’s wearing a glam silver dress driving a car while being chased by police. She ends up driving through strip clubs, getting cheered on by football players taking a knee and ends up in a Christ-like position at the end.

“Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” marks Miley’s first piece of new music since her 2017 album Younger Now. Mark has been keeping busy with his musical duo Silk City, and he also penned “Shallow,” from the feature film A Star Is Born. It was heartbreak that brought both artists together for the new track, and Miley sings all about it in the touching lyrics. “This world can hurt you // It cuts you deep and leaves a scar // Things fall apart // But nothing breaks like a heart // Mhmm, yeah, nothing breaks like a heart.” The song has a definite country bent that harkens back to Miley’s Nashville hometown. She even harkens it in the lyric “Remember what you said to me? // We were drunk in love in Tennessee.”

It’s ironic that Miley’s new track touches upon the concept of heartbreak, given that she’s head over heels in love at the moment! She and her beau, Liam Hemsworth, look happier than ever these days. As fans know, the pair are engaged, and they reportedly talk about their wedding all the time. “Miley and Liam are totally in love, and are so happy living together,” a source tells ET. “They are not married but often laugh at the idea that people believe they are secretly wed. They refer to each other as husband and wife all he time and their friends laugh,” the source adds. “They do talk about a wedding and kids all the time, but they are in no rush.”

Can’t get enough of Miley’s new track?! Don’t miss her upcoming Saturday Night Live performance, where she and Mark will play the song together for the first time! The two are set to take the SNL stage on December 15.