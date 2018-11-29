Mariah Carey Mommy-Shamed For Not Buckling Her Kids Into Her Car: ‘Seatbelts Save Lives’

Mariah Carey was shamed for not strapping her kids into seatbelts while in a car! Read all the angry comments right here!

Mariah Carey is getting called out for not buckling up her kids while they were in the backseat of a car in a recent Instagram video she shared. After posting a clip of her and her children Moroccan and Monroe singing the back-up vocals for “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” many fans took to the comments to urge Mariah to strap her kids in with a seatbelt. Watch the moment go down below!

One fan wrote, “Jesus buckle up your kids!!!! I lost a cousin in an accident he wouldn’t even have a scratch if he was buckled up!! You should get s [SIC] visit from CPS! This hits a nerve and a traumatic memory for sure!” But the angry comments did not stop there. Another fan took exception to the video, writing, “How about put you’re [SIC] kids in seatbelts wtf how dare you . But when something happens you find something to back you up HOW ABOUT BUCKLE THEM UP NOW.”

Mariah recently found out, on-air, that a fan of hers who claimed that they had gotten engaged was lying just to get special treatment. “Darling, I have to apologize,” one fan admitted to the pop star when calling into the Nov. 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen. “I faked a marriage proposal once at your Vegas show. You were so sweet. You invited us backstage — I didn’t know how to get your attention!” However, Mariah ended up forgiving her fan for the deception.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Mariah. In the meantime, check out all of the latest photos of her in our gallery above.