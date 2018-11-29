‘Life-Size 2’s Tyra Banks & Francia Raisa Reveal There Is ‘Little Homage’ To Lindsay Lohan In Sequel

Lindsay Lohan isn’t going to be in ‘Life-Size 2,’ but the sequel isn’t forgetting about her character. Tyra Banks and Francia Raisa reveal EXCLUSIVELY to HL that the movie will pay ‘homage’ to LiLo’s character!

The Life-Size sequel has been in the works for years, and now it’s finally premiering on Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. on Freeform. Tyra Banks is back as Eve, but Lindsay Lohan will not be reprising her role as Casey from the 2000 TV movie. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Tyra and Francia Raisa about the sequel, and Tyra spilled that Life-Size 2 was never going to be a “direct sequel” to the first movie.

“I remember from six years ago, when I was meeting with the Disney Channel, and we decided we were going to do this, that it was not a sequel with the same character,” Tyra explained.

“There were many different iterations of this. There was a version that took place in San Francisco, there was a version that took place in New York, and it wasn’t a direct sequel. Eve was the through line, but I’ve always wanted Lindsay to be in it in some kind of way.” Francia added that “there is a little homage” to Lindsay’s character. Tyra continued, “There is some homage there, yes.”

Life-Size debuted in 2000, and fans have been waiting 18 years for the sequel. Tyra revealed how Eve has changed since the last time we saw her. “Well, for me humor was really important, to play into that more,” she told HollywoodLife. “I feel so much more confident in that realm of humor and timing and comedy and was very methodical about the comedy in the movie, and studying other movies that are comedic and saying, okay, you know, taking the joke from the original movie and then how can we pump that up to the next level. That was very important.”