Kylie Jenner Joins Travis Scott Onstage For Epic Roller Coaster Portion Of ‘Astroworld’ Show

Travis Scott fans got a special surprise at his Nov. 28 concert! His beau, Kylie Jenner, made an appearance, and joined him for part of his wild stage show.

Kylie Jenner, 21, is the latest star to take part in Travis Scott’s carnival shenanigans on his Astroworld tour. Travis’ wife showed up to support her rapper beau at his Nov. 28 NYC show, and fans got a special treat when she joined the stage show! Part of the nightly performance includes a high-flying roller coaster that towers over the crowd, and Kylie decided to join the rapper for a ride! Together, Kylie and Travis whizzed over the crowd, at Madison Square Garden, as the rapper performed to the crowd below.

Kylie looked SO happy to be supporting her man, and the best part of their roller coaster ride, was the sweet PDA the two stars shared at one point! The rapper takes a quick break from the song, to lean over and plant a smooch on Kylie. Cuteness overload! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocked a black long-sleeved top at the concert, and a knit beanie as she sat behind Travis. Kylie is clearly Travis’ number one fan, and bopped along to the track the entire time!

Kylie wasn’t the only superstar to make a surprise appearance at the New York City stop of the Astroworld tour. Travis also brought out Kendrick Lamar for a song, and the crowd went wild! The two rappers shared the stage for a rendition of “Goosebumps,” their collaboration from Travis’ 2016 album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight.

Kylie, who shares a 9-month-old daughter, Stormi, with Travis, was visibly thrilled to be part of the rapper’s stage show. She even took to Instagram to say so! The reality star posted an IG story which showed her and Travis on the roller coaster. “That’s me,” Kylie excitedly wrote!