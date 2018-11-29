Kyle Richards Admits There’s Hope She & Lisa Vanderpump Will Mend Relationship After Feud

Kyle Richards tells us exclusively that she’s hoping to mend her friendship with Lisa Vanderpump after the SUR owner refused to film with the rest of the ‘RHOBH’ cast throughout season nine.

Despite Lisa Vanderpump refusing to film with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars this season, her former close pal Kyle Richards hopes she comes back for season 10. Kyle tells us in an EXCLUSIVE interview that “I do not want to see her walk away. I feel like we can work through anything. We care about each other, we’re friends. I don’t think any relationship is beyond repair in life. There’s always repair — Room for repair.” When we chatted with Lisa at 3rd annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala in Hollywood on Nov. 15, we told the SUR owner about how Kyle told us in a previous interview that she misses Lisa and in response Lisa told us, “Don‘t tell me, show me” about her former friend.

All of Lisa’s RHOBH cast mates were conspicuously absent from Lisa’s Vanderpump Dogs gala, which Kyle has always attended of in the past. The animal lover appeared on The Talk on Nov. 27 and said it was “disappointing” that her co-stars didn’t come to her event. But Kyle says that she wasn’t even invited this year! “I just heard she was disappointed we weren’t there, but in years past, we were always invited and this year only two cast members were invited — Denise (Richards) and Camille (Grammer) were invited. I think we were not – I don’t know.” she reveals.

She continues, “Listen — I’ve always gone and supported Vanderpump Dogs. I think it’s a wonderful foundation. I think that what she does is wonderful, but I didn’t feel comfortable going somewhere that I didn’t think I’d feel welcome. When I hear these things I’m like, ‘Wait a minute! I’ve been invited in the past and we weren’t invited.’ I actually would’ve been there. A call or an email — I would’ve been there. I will continue to support her and her foundation. I think that what she’s doing is great.” Kyle adds, “I normally get an invite,” but that she didn’t receive one for this year’s event.

Kyle tells us what we can expect when RHOBH season nine premieres on Bravo in Feb. of 2019. “This season has been complete craziness. We’ve just never had a season like this, ever. It’s been so unpredictable and just craziness every day, just twists and turns that you’re not expecting and still continue. We’ve just never had a season like this and so it’s kind of weird for me. I think that our audience is really going to like it!”