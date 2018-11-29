‘KUWTK’: Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kim For Trying To ‘Justify’ Calling Her ‘Least Exciting To Look At’

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t here for Kim Kardashian trying to ‘justify’ her comments about Kourt being the ‘least exciting to look at.’ Watch the ‘KUWTK’ clip!

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians weren’t pleased when Kim Kardashian called Kourtney Kardashian the “least exciting to look at” amongst the family on the season 15 premiere. The online backlash has now come full circle and made its way onto the show. In a clip posted by E! News from the Dec. 2 episode, Kourtney and Kim discussed the incident with Scott Disick. “Oh my god; people are going so crazy,” Kourtney said. “People hate Kim from her comment on the show.”

Scott wasn’t fully aware of what happened, so the sisters had to fill him in on the unpleasant details. “We got into a fight. I said, ‘You’re the least exciting to look at,'” the KKW Beauty founder explained to the father of three. “What I meant is you’re the most boring. People think that is like I said, ‘Kill your mom.'”

Kim revealed that she knew fans “would do this to me. I knew it would happen.” Scott agreed with her, adding, “I feel like anything you say, you’ve got to be careful.”

Kourt, however, isn’t here for trying to “justify” the fighting, acknowledging that some fans were reaching out to her saying they “know that it’s very hurtful” being put down by a family member. “But that’s your sister! You say bad things about her too,” Scott reminded his ex. “You call her a porn star every time I talk to you.”

But fans weren’t just bashing Kim – some were going after Kourtney instead. One fan demanded that the oldest KarJenner sister “thank Kim for your career.” Scott hilariously quips, “I do all the time!” But the 39-year-old reality star knows she’s just as valuable to the show as her younger sis. “I was gonna write back and say, ‘If it wasn’t for my personality and being funny then our show wouldn’t exist,'” Kourtney said. “Ha! For sure, without you this whole thing would be dead,” Scott concluded.