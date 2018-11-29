Kim Kardashian Furious With Blac Chyna For Dragging Family Into Court After Judge Sides With Rob’s Ex

Kim Kardashian is livid with a judge’s ruling that Blac Chyna is to get a trial in her lawsuit against the famous family. We’ve got the details on why she’s so upset.

The Kardashian clan was handed a major legal setback on Nov. 28 when a judge refused to throw out their request to strike Blac Chyna‘s lawsuit against them. Now she’s going to get her chance at trial against baby daddy and ex Rob, 31, his mom Kris Jenner, 63, and all five Kar-Jenner Sisters over claims they plotted to get E! to cancel the former couple’s reality show Rob & Chyna. Kim Kardashian, 38, is the angriest about the ruling. “Kim is furious at Chyna for dragging the family into court. Kylie, Khloe and Kris are upset too that Chyna is fighting with them and trying to sue them over her failed reality show with Rob,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The Kardashian family attorney’s have been trying to fight the suit and keep Chyna from seeing her day in court, but they have not been able to convince a judge that the suit is frivolous. The sisters are angry and have been taking out some of their frustrations on Rob for bringing Chyna into the family,” our insider continues.

“Rob feels horrible about the whole situation and, aside from bringing Dream into his life, he has major regrets about ever getting involved with Chyna,” the source adds. The sisters were always warning Rob about Chyna as she was a major family nemesis over how poorly she treated Kylie Jenner, 21, when she was dating Chy’s ex and baby daddy Tyga, 28. He never listened and instead after four months of dating proposed to the former exotic dancer in April of 2016 then a month later in May they announced she was pregnant with their daughter Dream, now two.

While the couple ended up calling off their wedding in 2017, things escalated in July of that year when Rob went on a major social media rant against Chyna, accusing her of cheating on him and posting revenge porn nude pics of her online. She got a restraining order against him and claimed that Rob had been abusive towards her. After the blowup their E! reality show’s second season was cancelled and Chyna blamed Rob’s family for using their pull at the network and sued the famous family. She claimed the fam went to E! to “demand the network not proceed with a second season of Rob & Chyna”

“Today the court REJECTED the Kardashian family’s request to strike Chyna’s entire lawsuit.” Chy’s attorney Lisa Bloom said in a victory statement. She noted that the judge only “struck only portions of six paragraphs out of a 317 paragraph complaint” and that “Most important, all of Chyna’s legal claims stay in. Chyna will therefore be permitted to have her day in court.” Lisa continued, “We thank the court for its careful, well-reasoned rulings,” adding, “We look forward to getting a trial date next month and aggressively fighting for Chyna’s rights at trial.”