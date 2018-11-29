How does she do it? The Fabletics creator and mother of three looks incredible just a few weeks after welcoming her baby girl. Take a look at her progress pic!

It’s no secret that Kate Hudson, 39, was excited to get back to her workout routine after welcoming her baby girl Rani Rose on Oct. 2, and the mother of three just shared a selfie from her home gym. She looked amazing! Kate was baring her belly proudly in a maroon sports bra and black leggings, a huge smile on her face. With her post-baby body so toned, it’s hard to believe that she was expecting less than two months ago. But as if the actress’s picture wasn’t exciting enough, she captioned the shot with tons of detail on her weight loss goals — and why she works so hard to stay healthy!

“The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself,” she said. “For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine. I know that some are curious about what that means and for all you moms (whether working or not working moms) it is the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time. Let’s be honest, kids take the number one position and it’s haaaaard to make the time for yourself. I’ve been doing a lot of research and I’ve spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight ;) and my strong body/mind back.”

But even though she didn’t include any specific tips in this post on how to reach her goal weight, Kate was super clear about what her goal weight is.

“I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25lbs. I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can,” she explained. “I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane!”

It’s so good to see this busy momma keeping on top of what’s important. Just because she’s taking care of her three kids doesn’t mean that she shouldn’t be taking care of herself at the same time!