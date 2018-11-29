Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Baby Looks Super Sassy In New Pic & Fans Can’t Get Enough

Get a load of Kaavia James’ facial expressions! Dwyane and Gabrielle’s little one may only be three weeks old, but she’s already showing off her personality with meme-worthy looks.

How funny is this? Dwyane Wade, 36, and Gabrielle Union, 46, welcomed their baby girl to the world on Nov. 7 through a surrogate, but she already has an Instagram account — and fans are getting a kick out of her latest picture. In the close-up shot captioned, “Oh you got me mixed up… You must think I’m one of your little friends?! #ShadyBaby,” Kaavia James is wearing a striped bow and looking sassy as could be. With her dad’s eyes and her chunky cheeks, social media users have pointed out how strict and fed up her facial expression is.

“She just made me come downstairs and hand her the remote,” one fan wrote. Another added, “This pic just told me to zip my damn coat up because it’s cold and I better not get sick.” LOL! And from asking Kaavia to work as their security guard to wondering how the little one already has her resting b*tch face perfected, the comments only get more and more hilarious with each scroll. And it seems like Dwyane and Gabrielle are in on the joke as well because whoever is running the newborn’s Instagram account keeps using the hashtag #ShadyBaby along with a sassy caption. One of the funny ones read, “Ummmmm do I tell my mama her wig slipped orrrrrr…”

But when fans aren’t cracking jokes about Kaavia’s funny facial expressions, they’re freaking out over how strikingly similar she and Dwyane look. The father/daughter pair couldn’t be more alike!

Gabrielle and Dwyane’s daughter already has so much personality, and she hasn’t even been around for a month! We can’t wait to keep watching the sweet little one grow up.