This is not a drill! Justin Bieber won’t be quitting music like some have speculated — in fact, new stuff is coming ‘sooner than’ we think. See what he had to say!

Three cheers to this adorable little fan! Thanks to a video a mom posted of her young daughter getting emotional over the news that Justin Bieber, 24, was quitting music, the “Love Yourself” singer set the record straight. He’s not done yet! Justin reposted the cute video and captioned it with, “Don’t believe everything you read sweet little girl you will hear something from me sooner than you think.” We wish that we could see this little one’s reaction to the news, considering how distraught she was over the rumors that he was on his way out of the music biz.

“He quit singing!” she told her mom, while sporting a sweet striped onesie. “I’m talking about Justin Bieber quit.” At this, she threw her arms out like she couldn’t believe the news. LOL — we feel ya, girl! When her mom asked why, she continued, “Because he was too tired doing it.” Her brother, presumably, interjected at this point, announcing that Justin had actually quit because he wanted to go to church more, but his sister really didn’t think that was true. But now she knows the facts! The Canadian native will be releasing music ‘soon.’

TBH, it’s a little surprising to hear that Justin will be back in the studio considering all of the reports saying otherwise. With his recent marriage to Hailey Baldwin, 22, it made sense that he’d want to step back from the spotlight for a bit to enjoy some quality time with his new bride.

But whether he chose to take a break or not, Hailey was always totally on board, a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Hailey realizes Justin has been under a ton of pressure for most of his life and thinks it will be really good for him to slow down for a while,” the insider said. “She sees how hard Justin has been working for years now and is relieved he recognizes when it’s time to pump the brakes.”

With this news that his foot is back on the gas pedal, we can’t wait to find out what Justin has in store for fans. Could it be another catchy collab, or maybe even a new album? Only time will tell!