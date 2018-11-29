Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Rock Traditional Indian Clothing Ahead Of Nick & Priyanka’s Wedding

Joe Jonas’s baby bro is getting married! Ahead of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding, the DNCE singer and fiancée, Sophie Turner, donned traditional Indian garb for a puja ceremony!

It won’t be long before Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 36, tie the knot, and part of the lead-up to their wedding included a puja ceremony on Nov. 28. Joining them in Mumbai were Nick’s brother and groomsman, Joe Jonas, 29, and his fiancée, Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner, 22. Much like how Nick and Priyanka dressed up in traditional Indian clothing out of respect for the ceremony, both Joe and Sophie donned similar outfits. Nick wore a blue sherwani, while Sophie dressed herself in red and gold.

Much like how it seems Nick and Jonas are mirroring each other – both being engaged at the same time – the younger Jonas brother dressed for the puja ceremony in traditional garb. He wore a pink kurta pyjama, a Manish Malhotra World design. The same designer created Priyanka’s powder blue outfit embellished with pink flowers. If this is a preview of the kind of elaborate and intricate outfits involved in their upcoming wedding, then fans can rest easy knowing that Nick and Priyanka (as well as Joe and Sophie) are going to look amazing.

These cute couples were dressed up for Nick and Priyanka’s puja ceremony, an “ act of showing reverence to a god, a spirit, or another aspect of the divine through invocations, prayers, songs, and rituals. An essential part of puja for the Hindu devotee is making a spiritual connection with the divine. Most often that contact is facilitated through an object: an element of nature, a sculpture, a vessel, a painting, or a print.” This was just the first of several traditions the couple will reportedly partake in up until their actual wedding ceremonies. They will tie the knot in a Hindu ceremony, followed by a Christian ceremony.

While it seems like Priyanka and Nick are rushing into marriage, it turns out that these two have been romancing each other longer than anyone knew. Nick slid into Priyanka’s DMs in September 2016 after sending a text raving about her (“Priyanka. Is. Wow”) to her Quantico costar. “She responded day of with a message that said, ‘My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me,’ ” Nick told Vogue magazine when detailing their courtship. While there was a year when they didn’t see each other, Nick knew by the third date that he wanted to marry her. Obviously, she said yes!