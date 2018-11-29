Jennifer Lopez Gets Giddy Over Speculation She’s Gearing Up To Marry Alex Rodriguez

Ellen DeGeneres claims Alex Rodriguez texted her his plans to propose to Jennifer Lopez and the singer’s reaction is priceless! You have to see her adorable response!

Is Alex Rodriguez planning to propose to Jennifer Lopez? If you ask Ellen DeGeneres, the answer is yes! The singer was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she was grilled by the daytime host about marrying her former Yankee boyfriend! “He said that y’all are going to be getting married,” Ellen said, to which JLo replied, “He did not say that!”

“He did. He texted me earlier today,” Ellen claimed. “… So you’ll be getting married?” And, Jennifer didn’t deny it! “I don’t know,” she said, playing coy. Ellen continued to back her marriage claim and even encouraged the couple to tie the knot, declaring that they seem “very happy.”

“We are!” JLo confirmed. “We’ve been together a couple years. It’s nice.” Ellen went on: “I mean it would be good to do for Christmas,” she said of a proposal and wedding. Ellen then added that the former MLB pro said he was going to give Lopez “something romantic, thoughtful, but inexpensive” for the holiday.

“Did he say inexpensive?” Jennifer questioned while laughing. “That’s not gonna work… Come on. We don’t work overtime for all that… Smart and thoughtful I’ll take. Romantic I’ll take.”

Ellen then asked, “Do you already know what you’re going to get him?” And, surprisingly, Jennifer said “Actually no.” — “I feel like I just made it through Thanksgiving. December 1st I start thinking about Christmas. It’s not December 1st yet, right?”

Jennifer and Alex, who began dating in March 2017, have sparked engagement rumors recently after she stepped out with a ring on that finger. However, the couple has yet to confirm anything, despite blending their families together and even investing in business ventures together! Either way, we’re totally rooting for them!