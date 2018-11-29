‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Unfollows Husband David On Social Media After He Sets Their Land On Fire

Jenelle Evans reportedly hit the unfollow button on David Eason’s socials, right after he lit up their land with a blowtorch. Has he won back her good graces (and social media follows) since?

David Eason, 30, had lost Jenelle Evans’ follows on Instagram and Facebook, according to a Nov. 29 report from Radar Online. The Teen Mom 2 star reportedly unfollowed her husband’s social media accounts after he posted an Instagram video of him lighting his and Jenelle’s yard on fire with a blowtorch on Nov. 28 (see it below). It’s unclear if there was a correlation. Since the report surfaced, David has earned Jenelle’s follow on Instagram again! He posted a photo of her giving their one-year-old daughter, Ensley, a kiss, and his baby mama was amused by the social media shout-out. “IM DYING! 😂,” she commented, underneath a long trail of “haha’s.”

Up until this alleged social media snub, David and Jenelle have been putting on happy faces for the public. The united front bewildered many fans after Jenelle’s 911 call from Oct. 13 was released, in which you can hear her tell operators (in between sobs) that David “assaulted” her and “pinned [her] down on the ground in the yard.” Jenelle was hospitalized afterwards, but has since denied that David actually attacked her. “I’ll stand by my husband no matter WHAT HAPPENS,” she wrote in an Instagram Story Q&A on Nov. 5, and has proven her words with a string of cozy photos on her feed!

But David continued to make headlines even after Jenelle’s medical scare. He heckled Teen Mom producers at the soccer game of Jenelle’s nine-year-old son, Jace, which was revealed in a Twitter video on Nov. 3! But Jenelle’s baby daddy really outraged fans when he posed with the Confederate flag at the Grand Canyon National Park and captioned the resulting picture on Nov. 18, “Just planting my flag in all 50 states! #merica #rebel.” Even then, Jenelle stuck by his side, just as she promised. “Lmao you need to post that video,” she commented underneath, and fans were quick to call Jenelle out for supporting a “racist man.”

The disgraced Teen Mom star most recently caught flack for posting a photo of his hunting trip with Jenelle’s son Jace. Fans freaked after seeing David carry a AR-15 rifle! Well, judging by his Instagram followers, Jenelle’s back to playing the supportive wife.