Such incredible news! Jana and Michael are parents AGAIN, this time to a baby boy. We’ve got all the details on the birth of their newborn!

A baby is always a blessing, but after the journey Jana Kramer, 34, and Michael Caussin, 31, have been through, we bet this birth feels just that much sweeter! The country singer welcomed her baby boy to the world on Nov. 29, making the announcement with a sweet Instagram post. “Welcome to the world Jace Joseph Caussin,” Jana wrote. “Our hearts are so full. Thank you to all our friends and family and all of you who have supported Mike and I, and our growing family. We are so blessed, and a huge thank you to @avawomen for helping us grow our family. #rainbowbaby #blessed.” Mike and Jana were smiling down at their newborn in the photo, clearly still at the hospital.

This little one has been a long time coming, and we’re so happy for the parents, who already have a daughter together. Jolie Rae was born in 2016 and is as sweet as can be, but after Jana and Michael welcomed her to the world, the couple struggled to get pregnant again. In fact, Jana suffered three tragic miscarriages, sharing on social media, “I debated posting this for the exact reason why it’s a silent struggle. I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know I’m not.” And as if all of those failed pregnancies weren’t difficult enough for the One Tree Hill alum to handle, she and her husband also went through a very rough patch. Five months after the birth of their first child, Jana and Michael split up, and the former NFL player checked into a rehab facility in Mississippi a month after that.

It was later revealed that he had been treating a sex addiction after cheating on his wife multiple times. But in December 2017, the couple came out the other side and renewed their vows in Hawaii. So after all all of these ups and downs of their marriage, we are SO happy to see that Jana and Michael are continuing to work on their relationship and grow their family.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June after tracking Jana’s cycle and ovulation schedule with an Ava bracelet. “I didn’t know I ovulated late and I don’t know if it’s because my cycles are messed up because of my miscarriages, but it said I ovulated on the sixteenth or seventeenth day so that’s what we trusted and I got pregnant,” she said.

And now their little one is here! Jana was super open with her fans during her pregnancy every step of the way, so we can’t wait for the inside scoop on her second go at parenting.