Iggy Azalea Bares Her Butt In Skin-Tight PVC Cut-Out Pants In Her Sexiest Look Yet –Pic

Iggy Azalea’s back at it again. After getting dragged for promoting ‘diet tea’ on Instagram, the ‘Team’ singer returned to filling her social media with sexy pics, including one of her rocking some sexy PVC pants!

With a canary yellow wig and more PVC than a corner of your local hardware store, Iggy Azalea, 28, looked sexier than ever in her Nov. 29 Instagram post. Following all the drama and hate she got from promoting a meal replacement diet online, it appears Iggy figured she’d be safer with sharing sizzling snaps instead. Iggy flaunted her figure while posing in a vinyl dress, one that included a sexy cutout that showed over the curve of her butt. Sure, Iggy has posed in less clothing – sometimes, completely naked – but this fetish-y type of outfit is probably some of her fan’s favorite pic.

The comments section gave Iggy the thumbs up. “You really the baddest” “Omg we all want a piece of iggy iggy” “Why hello there beautiful” “Always beautiful af.. never tired of seeing you!” “Jessica Rabbit with a yellow twist? You look fabulous!” “im glad you handed that situation with ole girl like you did, hella classy, my lady!! And keep getting that money and making music.”

While it’s unclear what “situation” Instagram user veggeta34051 was talking about, perhaps they meant how Iggy came under fire after she promoted @Flattummyco’s “meal replacement shakes” on her Instagram. “#ad Y’all can’t even hate on it….[they] have gotten me more definition in my tummy without losing my ass, and they’re 20% off RIGHT NOW,” she wrote on Nov 26, prompting her longtime rival, Azealia Banks, to reignite their feud. I remember when I had to do flat tummy tea ads for a little weave money. Those were rough times,” Banks said. “Never hating on a girl’s hustle, but I predict she will be moving back in with her parents in Australia soon.”

Or, perhaps the “situation” is the awkward fight between her and 15-year-old Danielle Bregoli, who allegedly threw a drink on Iggy at the Fashion Nova X Cardi B launch party on Nov. 14. Danielle was furious over Iggy talking “all sorts of sh*t on the internet n come up to me like u my friend,” while Iggy laughed it off. “So the Dr. Phil girl is really upset about me apparently and thought I’d fight a child?! LOL Anyway! The fashion nova party is LIT!”