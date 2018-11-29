Hailey Baldwin Dishes On Plans For Kids With Justin Bieber: It’s A ‘Closer Reality’

Ready for some baby Biebers? Hailey Baldwin (Bieber) revealed in a new interview that she and Justin are ‘close’ to starting a family!

No, Hailey Bieber isn’t pregnant. But don’t be surprised if that happens soon! The Hailey dished on her family plans with husband Justin Bieber in an interview with Vogue Arabia, and it seems that baby Biebers could be coming sooner, rather than later. “I love kids, and I can’t wait to have my own,” she told the outlet. “I would say that now, that’s a closer reality.” That’s all she would reveal, but that’s pretty telling. Justin isn’t shy about his desire to start a family, and let’s be honest; these two would make adorable blonde babies! Hailey previously said that she’s saving space on her body to get tattoos dedicated to her future children. Cue us looking out for fresh ink!

Despite being born into Hollywood royalty, becoming a coveted model, and marrying one of the most famous men in the world, Hailey also told the outlet that she’d prefer to stay out of the spotlight. That’s going to be a little hard to achieve! “I spend increasingly less time on social media,” she revealed. “This has helped me balance everything that comes with this life.”

As to where they’d raise their future family, all signs point to their $5 million dream home in Ontario, Canada! What better place to live life outside of the spotlight than their “home base” located next to a Waterloo lake. “They’re very much in love. They get along so well,” the source told Us Weekly. “[Hailey] not pregnant right now. But it’s going to happen. They want to raise their family up there [in Canada].” We’re so happy for them!

The December issue of Vogue Arabia with covergirl Hailey Baldwin/Bieber hits newsstands the week of December 3!