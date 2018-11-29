Gwen Stefani Stuns In Gorgeous Red Dress For Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration

Red is the perfect color for the holidays, so it was only fitting for Gwen Stefani to wear a red dress when she performed at Disney’s holiday special on Nov. 29. Check out her gorgeous look here!

Gwen Stefani, 49, took the stage at The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on Nov. 29, and she looked absolutely gorgeous in her Christmas-inspired ensemble. While belting out one of her hits from her 2017 Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Gwen rocked a one-shouldered red dress that put her amazing legs on full display. The ensemble featured a puffy sleeve on the right and floral design down Gwen’s left side, and she rocked it to perfection. She also wore her hair parted to the side in loose waves, and included a pop of red lipstick to complete the look.

For her performance, Gwen sang in front of the Cinderella’s castle at Disney, which was decked in Christmas lights and other wintry decorations. She was joined onstage by dancers, who also donned red outfits. Fireworks went off behind Gwen as the song went on, and it was the ultimate holiday celebration! Although Gwen released You Make It Feel Like Christmas in 2017, the deluxe version came out earlier this year, so it was only fitting that she was part of Disney’s Christmas celebration.

The Christmas album features a duet with Gwen’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton, and the lovebirds recently released a PDA-filled video for the song. In the video, they got into the holiday spirit, and just looked SO in love. It’s now been THREE years since these two got together, and things are going better than ever.

Gwen and Blake recently spent Thanksgiving with both of their families in Oklahoma, and with Christmas on the horizon, the country singer is already planning something special. “Blake is like a big kid himself when it comes to Christmas, and he loves nothing more than spoiling Gwen and the kids,” and insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Blake has always been a huge fan of the holidays, but now he’s with Gwen and they have [her] boys, so it’s an even more special time for him.”

The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration was filmed earlier this year, but airs on ABC on Nov. 29 at 9:00 p.m. More performances from the event will air on Christmas Day during the Disney Christmas parade.