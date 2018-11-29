Gwen Stefani Slays Her Performance Of ‘Feliz Navidad’ At Disney’s Holiday Celebration

Disney is helping fans get in the Christmas spirit with its annual holiday special on Nov. 29, and this year’s featured an epic performance from Gwen Stefani, who sounded incredible!

Gwen Stefani loves the holidays, and she got to celebrate even more than usual this year with a performance at The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration! The singer performed “Feliz Navidad” from her Christmas album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and she sounded incredible. She was surrounded by dancers for her performance, which went down right in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Disneyland. Of course, the holiday decorations were in full force for the celebration, with lights, Christmas trees and more all around. Plus, there were even fireworks to really get things going!

“I did a Christmas album so I’m really excited to be able to get up there and be at Disneyland, because this is my favorite place in the world,” Gwen gushed in a preview for the special. “For me to be part of this holiday show is something that I never could have dreamed of. It would be like a bucket list, but I couldn’t even think of it when I was little. I lived so close to Disneyland my whole life. I was always watching every single Disney cartoon, really into animation, really into the music. So to be here and be able to perform in the park is just beyond a dream.”

The Disney Holiday Celebration was hosted by Jordan Fisher, Sarah Hyland and Jesse Palmer, and tons of stars showed up to perform. Along with Gwen, the show also featured performances from Meghan Trainor, Brett Eldredge, Becky G and plenty more. Of course, Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie and more also made appearances!

❄️ @gwenstefani singing 'Feliz Navidad' at Disneyland has our *slay* bells RINGING! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/36A741O9Jr — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 29, 2018

Disney will continue its holiday celebration on Christmas Day with the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. The special will also air on ABC and feature different performances from the same singers at the Magical Holiday Celebration event!