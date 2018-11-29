Is romance in the air for Lil Mama? The rapper goes on her first blind date since arriving in Atlanta in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.’ Watch now!

Lil Mama is trying to experience as much of Atlanta as possible, including the dating scene. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, she meets a cute guy named BT for a drink. It’s actually a blind date! She hasn’t been dating much since she’s been focusing on her music. “The way that my life is set up is very unconventional, because while my career was kicking off and I was traveling the world and doing all the things, the American dream, most of my friends were becoming mothers, wives, and things like that,” Lil Mama says in the EXCLUSIVE preview. “I do feel like that at some point it will be time for me to become a wife, have children, and just figure things out.”

Lil Mama seems to hit it off with this guy. She even calls him “handsome!” BT is a radio personality during the day, and then he works at clubs all night. He has ideas for Lil Mama about how to explore Atlanta more. Lil Mama likes that BT is a genuine guy.

“Some good qualities about BT to me is that he smiles a lot. I feel like a lot of times people feel like they need to cover up joy with this serious persona, and I feel like for BT to already have that energy is such a beautiful thing because he’s letting his guard down without even knowing someone. Either that or he thinks I’m really cute,” Lil Mama says. Aw! Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.