Grimes Makes Epic Comeback With 1st New Song In 3 Years: Listen To ‘We Appreciate Power’

For the first time in three years, Grimes is back with a new song! The singer teamed up with her frequent collaborator, Hana, on ‘We Appreciate Power,’ and you can listen to it here!

New music from Grimes is finally here! The singer has been MIA from the music scene since 2015, but on Nov. 29, she dropped a powerful new track called “We Appreciate Power” with Hana. The track is upbeat with a pretty intense background beat, and was inspired by Moranbong, a North Korean marching band. “‘We Appreciate Power’ is written from the perspective of a Pro-A.I. Girl Group Propaganda machine who use song, dance, sex and fashion to spread goodwill towards Artificial Intelligence (it’s coming whether you want it or not),” a press release or the song read. “Simply by listening to this song, the future General AI overloads will see that you’ve supported their message and be less likely to delete your offspring.”

The futuristic lyric video for the track ties in with this message, and features Grimes and Hana using various weapons in what appears to be a dystopian universe. The video also features the lyrics across the screen in various languages. Grimes’ fans were quite excited to hear that she released a new song, as just earlier this year, she said that new music would not be coming anytime soon. Although Grimes originally planned to release her next album in 2018, she changed her mind in February of this year. “Welp no music any time soon after all,” she wrote on Instagram. “Music industry is trash.”

She didn’t explain what she meant by that cryptic message, but several months went by without a peep of new music..until now! It’s expected that “We Appreciate Power” will be the lead single off of Grimes’ upcoming album, although no release date for that has been confirmed. For now, listen to the song above!