Emily Ratajkowski, 27, Proves She Has No Cellulite Revealing Perfect Bare Butt In Strappy Swimsuit

Emily Ratajkowski knows how much her fans love it when she flaunts her flesh, and in a new pic for her swimwear line she’s wearing the tiniest of thongs. We’ve got the photo.

Emily Ratajkowski knows her banging body is the best possible advertisement for her swimwear line and her latest design is one that only she and a handful of others on the planet can possibly pull off. The 27-year-old modeled one of her raciest one piece swimsuits ever and either you’d have to be genetically blessed to carry it off or spend a ton of time in the gym while eating a calorie restrictive diet. The black suit has just a tiny thong in the back which showed off Em’s incredible cellulite free heart-shaped booty. She even held on to the back of her butt cheeks to help up the wow factor on the already insanely sexy photo.

In a shot modeling the front of the suit, a patch of black fabric went up the front of her body exposing plenty of flesh along the sides of her figure and it tied around the back with tiny strapping to keep everything in place. Emily actually showed a little modesty in the front view of the suit, as the fabric turned into a halter on top that didn’t show any cleavage. But since this is Em’s swimwear line, it still had wow factor by showing a hint of under boob.

Emily captioned the red-hot pics, “Our new one piece. Online now” with a link to her swimwear online store. She makes the swimsuit look like the sexiest thing ever, but in reality how many of us will ever be able to crush the wild flesh-baring suit? This woman doesn’t have an ounce of cellulite on her so naturally she’s sex on a stick in the pics. Her fans absolutely ate it up though.

One fan wrote “Body goals,” while another added about her butt “Wow, that’s heart shaped. Perfect” along with a peach emoji. One fan told her she had the “Bottom to end all bottoms.” There were comments from languages around the globe, including French, Spanish, Italian, and Russian. Emily’s amazing booty knows no borders.