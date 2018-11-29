‘DWTS: Juniors’ Sneak Peek: Miles Brown Learns The Duo Dance From The ‘Black-Ish’ Set — Watch 

Miles Brown is still filming ‘black-ish,’ so that means he has to learn the duo dance for the semi-finals from the set and via video! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 2 episode. Watch now!

It’s time for the duo dance, and Mackenzie Ziegler and Gabe Rosen are paired with Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold! “It was a little tough because Miles wasn’t here,” Mackenzie says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of DWTS: Juniors. Miles is currently filming his show, black-ish. The group FaceTimes Miles to tell him that they’re dancing a samba-jazz fusion to Miley Cyrus’s “Party In The U.S.A.” Mentor Lindsay Arnold says that she’s going to send Miles all the videos so he can learn the dance.

“It’s a little tricky because I’m dancing with Lindsay because she’s pretending to be Miles,” Mackenzie says during rehearsals. Lindsay and Rylee eventually go to the black-ish set to quickly teach Miles the duo dance. “I could never learn a dance off of a video with a partner, so I feel like I’m nervous for him,” Mackenzie admits.

This is the semi-finals, so it’s crunch time. “Everyone is relying on Miles,” Lindsay notes. Miles is definitely a little nervous about the upcoming dance! He admits it’s “pretty nerve-wracking because I didn’t have any time to practice with Mackenzie and Sage to actually practice this dance. Well, whatever we put together, hopefully its good enough.” In addition to the duo dance, the kid couple are also performing individual dances in the semi-finals. Miles and Rylee will be dancing a cha cha to Pitbull’s “Shake Senora.” Mackenzie and Sage will be dancing a Paso Doble to Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory.” All four remaining couples, their mentors, the judges, and hosts will open the show with a spectacular dance number. Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.