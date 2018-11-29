Is Drake Hoping For A Serious Relationship With Stefflon Don? Why Rihanna’s A Factor

Drake’s in his feelings over British rapper Stefflon Don! First, came an Instagram flirt session. Then, he followed up with a romantic dinner. But is he ready to get serious with her? Here’s what we know!

Drake, 32, has not been shy about expressing his appreciation for UK rapper Stefflon Don, 26. They got to know each other when she recorded background vocals for his song “Peak”. Then, Drake took their flirtation public on Nov. 2 when he chimed in on her Instagram Live video begging for a date. Drizzy got his wish and took Stefflon Don out for a romantic dinner in Miami. The “6 God” rapper was smiling from ear to ear in the pictures captured on their night out — but don’t expect him to get serious with Stefflon Don. A source close to Drake tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there’s still only one woman that could make him want to lock it down.

Drake is not looking for a serious relationship, especially not with Stefflon Don. He is out to have fun, share some wine and some good times, but not much more. Drake likes Steff, thinks she is sexy, hot and they have great chemistry together. But he is not looking to make her his wife or anything crazy like that. It would take someone Drake really loves, someone like Rihanna, to come back into his life to make Drake change his mind about being in a serious relationship." Considering Rihanna has admitted that things are so bad between them that they "don't have a friendship" anymore we're guessing he'll be waiting a while for her to come back into his life.

Still, when it comes to making amends no one does it quite like Drake. Case in point? His recent reunion with Meek Mill, 31. The two rappers shocked everyone when they squashed their longtime beef earlier this year and united on stage for a surprise performance. And now there’s buzz that Drake might even feature on Meek’s forthcoming album, Championships set to drop on Nov. 30.