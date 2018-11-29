Donald Trump Jr & Kimberly Guilfoyle Link Arms During Date Night At National Xmas Tree Lighting

Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle had date night in the nation’s capital for the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on November 28! They were all smiles as she held onto his arm and we have the pics!

Donald Trump Jr., 40, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, attended the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, November 28. He held her tight as they made their way through the crowd, bundled up in the breezy temperatures. Kimberly, a former Fox News commentator, was all smiles as she held onto his arm with her red gloves. This was a different look from last year’s ceremony, in which Trump Jr. attended with his now ex-wife, Vanessa Marinara and their five children. He began dating Kimberly around May 2018.

The new couple attended this year’s event, which is hosted by his father, President Donald Trump, 72, and First Lady Melania Trump, 48. Tiffany Trump, 25, Eric Trump, and his wife, Laura were also in attendance. Melania stood beside Antonio Sabato Jr. as she helped light the tree — a tradition that is in its 96th year. President Trump addressed the crowd from a podium.

“On behalf of @FLOTUS Melania and the entire Trump family, I want to wish you all a very MERRY CHRISTMAS! May this Christmas Season bring peace to your hearts, warmth to your homes, cheer to your spirits and JOY TO THE WORLD!”, President Trump tweeted after the Christmas tree in President’s Park.

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend the 2018 National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, November 28.

The Trump’s will open the White House to the public throughout December for tours of the Christmas decorations. They also have numerous events planned throughout the holiday season, including carol singing concerts, festive dinners, performances.

Trump Jr. and Vanessa announced their split back in March 2017 after more than 12 years of Marriage. Vanessa filed for divorce after speculation surfaced that they were separating. Vanessa later tweeted that they had actually separated nine months before the filing, so sometime in September 2017. The pair, who share five children together, wed on November 12, 2005, at his father’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. — The same location his father married Melania in January of that year.