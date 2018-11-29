Chris Brown ‘Crushed’ By Rihanna’s Romantic Dinner With Hassan Jameel: ‘It’s A Real Blow’

Following Rihanna & Hassan Jameel’s romantic dinner together, Chris Brown is feeling ‘crushed.’ A source close to Chris told HL EXCLUSIVELY that he’s shocked!

Chris Brown is devastated that Rihanna and Hassan Jameel had dinner with each other. A source close to Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was shocked to learn that Rihanna and Chris were still seeing one another in any capacity. “Chris is crushed, he had no idea Rihanna was still dealing with Hassan,” our source said. “He fully believed they were over and done for good so it’s a real blow to find out they were out for a romantic dinner. Chris is taking it hard because he was really getting his hopes up.”

When it comes down to it, Chris still has something in the works when it comes to Rihanna — and it’s all focused on Christmas. “Chris was planning to make a big move for Christmas to show Rihanna how much he still cares, but there’s no way he’ll go there now that he knows she’s still got something going with Hassan,” our source went on to say.

We reported earlier how Chris realizes he may have crossed a line in leaving a flirty emoji on one of her latest Instagram pics. “Chris would make his love for Rihanna more public but she has made it clear to him multiple times that she wants to keep her personal life on lock down,” a source close to Breezy told us. “Chris is usually very careful to follow her wishes but there are times he slips up and does something public. He just can’t help himself. He wants the world to know there’s still a connection between them. At this point it’s nothing but a friendship but the end game for Chris is getting Rihanna back, he won’t accept that she’s moved on and believes very strongly that one day she’ll realize they belong together.” We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news about Chris. In the meantime, check out all of his photos in our gallery above.