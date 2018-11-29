Whether they went with a buzzcut, spikes or a blunt bob, these celebrity daughters sure stunned with short hair. See all of their lovely looks here!

As if it wasn’t enough of a full-time job to keep track of celebrity hair makeovers, their little ones go through style evolutions as well! Many daughters in famous families have chosen to rock lock longs, while others have opted for a full-on chop — or even a shave! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 12, has been spotted out and about with her parents Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 54, rocking all kinds of different lengths. From layered bobs to longer looks, she has tried hairstyles galore! Currently, Shiloh is keeping things short with a spiky look.

But she is far from the only celebrity daughter who has taken the cut! Bobs have been really popular with famous young females over the years — even all the way back to when Hailey Baldwin, 22, was just a little tyke. Back in the day, she had blunt bangs and hair that stopped right at her chin. Too cute! Suri Cruise, 12, rocked a similar style when she was little before growing her hair way out to practically her waist, and Seraphina Affleck, 9, did the opposite when she chopped her long locks into a shorter style in 2013. And let’s not forget Lily-Rose Depp! Johnny Depp‘s gorgeous daughter has rocked a stunning cut that hits right below her ears for more years than we can count!

While most people seem to rave over these super cute styles, that isn’t always the case when celebrity sons grow their hair out. Kids like Reign Disick, 3, and Lux Lowry, 1, have been bashed online for letting their locks stay long.

But to each their own, right? Whatever makes these little ones happy should be fine by fans! So take a look at the gallery above for gorgeous Hollywood girls who let go of a lot of hair.