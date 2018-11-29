Cara Delevingne Shaves Her Head & Poses Nude In Shocking New Video

Cara Delevingne posted some shocking footage from her ‘single’ days. You’ve seen her walk down a Fendi runway, and star on ‘Suicide Squad,’ but have you ever seen her as Sméagol? We bet not.

High fashion model and actress Cara Delevingne, 26, added one more talent to her impressive resume: spot-on Gollum impersonator. On Nov. 29, the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets star posted a throwback video of her shaved head (circa 2017) and took advantage of her then-new hairdo. She stripped to her birthday suit and snarled The Lord of the Ring character’s most iconic line, “My precious.” If Frodo Baggins was there, he would’ve surely handed over the ring to Cara! But her video — which you can watch below — wasn’t only shocking for its nudity and LOTR references. Her caption may have alluded to the fact that she is now officially in a relationship!

“#TBT I still don’t understand why I was single,” Cara captioned the clip. It’s unclear if this is confirmation that she is now taken, since she “was” single. Yes, her and Ashley Benson, 28, have been photographed kissing in public at London’s Heathrow Airport on Aug. 14, in addition to a string of other PDA photos. But we have yet to hear Cara announce that Ashley’s her S.O.! Meanwhile, the Pretty Little Liars star seemed to confirm her and Cara’s romance with a flirty Instagram comment on Sept. 10. Under a sexy portrait of Cara, Ashley commented “Mine”! And an insider added to the evidence that these two are indeed an item, just as their public sightings suggest.

“Cara and Ashley are closer and more in love now than they’ve ever been,” a source close to Ashley EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 6. “Although they’re still a bit in the honeymoon phase, they have reached a deeper level of comfort with each other and are more than lovers. They really are best friends.” They were most recently seen touting matching gold rings on their wedding fingers during a night out in London on Nov. 21, according to Daily Mail.

As for why Cara’s head was shaved, she underwent the dramatic makeover for her role in the 2018 film Life In A Year, in which her character battles cancer. Hair or no hair, Cara still looks fabulous — yes, even as Sméagol.