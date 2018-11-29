Brad Pitt: All He Wants For Christmas Is A ‘Drama Free’ & ‘Fun’ Holiday With His Kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still locked in a bitter custody battle, but the sexy dad of six isn’t letting it ruin his Christmas. Here’s how he’s planning to celebrate the special day with his brood.

Brad Pitt, 54, and Angelina Jolie, 43, continue to battle over custody of their kids — Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10. They’ll face off in court starting Dec. 4, but Brad’s still managing to keep the holiday spirt alive. He’s actually more focused than ever on making this a Christmas to remember. A source close to the superstar tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that all he wants for Christmas is time with his kids.

“The holidays are fast approaching and Brad is overall very excited about them coming because it is all about family and he is intending to make it completely drama free and fun. He wants to make sure he gets a lot of time with all his kids because they are growing up so fast and he wants to enjoy all the experiences he can have with them. It doesn’t have to be a big trip or be somewhere glitzy. He just wants to spend some personal time with them all and ring in the new year with good vibes all around,” our source says. That’s the spirit, Brad!

There’s no doubt Angelina is going to want her time with the kids too. As we recently revealed the break-up with Brad has only made her more attached to her mommy duties. “Since the split with Brad the kids have become pretty much her entire focus, they’re her reason for living and she is happiest when they are all with her. She’s been going out of her way to take them out more because she likes to keep them busy to keep their minds off the divorce,” another source told us. Although Brad and Angelina are going through a seriously contentious divorce we’re happy they’re both still so devoted to their kids and we’re sure they’ll both bed over backwards to make sure it’s a Christmas to remember.