Dog The Bounty Hunter Gushes Over ‘Incredibly Strong’ Wife & Details Her Terrifying Cancer Surgery

Dog The Bounty Hunter gave an update on his cancer-stricken wife, Beth Chapman, following her emergency throat surgery, saying she’s doing ‘the best she can’ after this terrifying procedure.

Beth Chapman, 51, “had a lump in her throat twice the size of last time, and they performed an emergency surgery yesterday,” Dog The Bounty Hunter, 65, told Us Weekly on Nov. 28, following his wife’s hospitalization for breathing issues. Sadly, during the operation, the doctors discovered the cancer she beat in 2017 had returned. “They cut a hole in her throat so she can breathe; she can still talk,” Dog said. “[She’s] doing the best she can and remains incredibly strong.”

Dog (born Duane Lee Chapman) told Us that Beth was set to undergo a second biopsy on Wednesday after the doctors “found something in her lung, which may also be cancerous.” Beth – who has been with Dog for more than three decades – battled the disease in 2017. “After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage II throat cancer. I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing,” she said in a letter to friends at the time.

“My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses,” Beth wrote. She remained positive despite the grim prognosis. “To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision. My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road.” After undergoing surgery for 13 hours, Beth was declared cancer-free, but a year later, she’s once again in the fight of her life.

“Beth had not been feeling well for a number of months and finally decided to get checked out,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Beth “knew something was up” months before she found out her cancer was back. “She needed to see her specialist, who is based in Los Angeles. Thankfully, she did when she did. It could have been dramatically worse if she never had that appointment.”