Ariel Winter Shows Off Sexy Toned Shoulders In Strapless Top — New Pic

Los Angeles, CA - 20-year-old actress Ariel Winter looked simply adorable wearing a green romper while out getting some shopping done with boyfriend Levi Meaden. Ariel Winter looked red hot as she stepped out for a LaPalme Magazine party on Saturday night in an all-red ensemble that featured a lace negligee crop top — and couldn’t help but call herself a “spicy mami” in an Instagram photo. The 20-year-old Modern Family actress is known for her daring looks, which include plunging necklines and an exposed midriff. But despite criticism from a number of online trolls, the star continues to dress as she pleases, having explained on numerous occasions that she wears what makes her feel good. For the celebration of the magazine’s cover on Saturday, a pair of silky red pants and a matching lace bralette apparently did just that. “Spicy mami hot tamale,” Winter captioned a photo of herself on Instagram, showing off her half-updo and a pair of standout silver hoops. Many in the comments agree that the young star looks incredible, while others have mixed opinions about the shared pic. “Sometimes showing less is more,” one person wrote. “You don’t need to show so much skin. You have the looks and confidence to be more conservative.” Another commenter had an opinion about the self-congratulatory caption, writing, “Someone’s supposed to write that caption for you, it’s not the same coming from you.” However, Winter’s fans were quick to come to her defense and echo her own sentiments about dressing how she wants. “She can wear what she wants as long as she’s comfortable with how she looks, that’s all that matters.” Another commenter noted, “Clothes don’t make the woman.” Pictured: Ariel Winter BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Osvaldo / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publicat
Despite her last name, Ariel Winter didn’t dress for the season in her latest photo! The ‘Modern Family’ actress proved you can still rock a strapless top as the temperatures dip — here’s the exciting occasion she wore the piece for.

As we enter the cusp of winter, Ariel Winter, 20, isn’t letting go of some summer staples! The Modern Family actress wore a black strapless top, tucked into a pair of white trousers, as seen in her Instagram selfie below. She still paid mind to the colder season by later throwing on a gingham duster coat as she headed out into New York City on Nov. 28. The ABC star had an exciting reason to dress up, as she wore the strapless top and trousers ensemble for a video with Vanity Fair at NYC’s One World Trade Center, which she revealed on her Instagram Story!

It’s unclear what the project was for, but we’re applauding Ariel’s outfit choice for the video! She’s been parading a number of must-haves lately, like her coordinating navy coat and turtleneck she wore to the set of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on Nov. 27. She sported quite a different style on Nov. 23, as she looked like the raven haired version of Cher Horowitz in a plaid skirt and pink top in an Instagram Boomerang! Nothing dulls style more than predictability, so we’re taking notes from Ariel. She has rightfully earned the title as a fashion guru, which is why HollywoodLife included her in our roundup of celebrities wearing the best little black dresses for this holiday season.

Aside from her good taste in clothes, Ariel’s shoulders are also a standout feature! The actress has worked hard for her muscle definition, as proven by the number of fitness videos she has uploaded to Instagram. We’re not talking about clips of her on the treadmill — this chick’s not scared of weights! In her most recent workout video on Oct. 11, Ariel performed a set of plank leg lifts with ankle weights. The sitcom star has also shared a photo of her laying back in the squatting station in July, and on November 2017, she filmed herself performing deadlift reps. Leg lifts, squats, deadlifts — these are all great staples for any gym routine.

We’re going to take Ariel’s cue and mix and match our summer and fall wardrobe pieces. We might pick up a weight, too.