Ariel Winter Shows Off Thin Waist & Toned Legs In Wintry Dress For ‘GMA’

Ariel Winter Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 29 Nov 2018
Los Angeles, CA - 20-year-old actress Ariel Winter looked simply adorable wearing a green romper while out getting some shopping done with boyfriend Levi Meaden.
Who needs to cover up when you look so hot? ‘Modern Family’ star Ariel Winter braved the cold of NYC while wearing a dress that flaunted her fabulous bare legs for all to see.

No coat? No tights? No problem. If Ariel Winter, 20, felt the bite of the New York City winter on the morning of Nov. 29, she didn’t show it. The Modern Family star flashed a smile as she made her way into ABC Studios, as she was set to appear on GMA Day. While wrapped up in a tight, pink dress and in a pair of white pumps, Ariel made sure to show off her toned legs. It seems that Ariel’s hot outfit allowed her to stay warm in the NYC winter…or the walk from her cat to the studio was so short that a few seconds of chilly air wasn’t going to kill her.

Speaking of killing Ariel, she was unsure if her character (Alex Dunphy) was going to survive the current season. When news broke that someone was going to die on Modern Family, Ariel thought it was going to be her! “When we lost a character on Modern Family,” she said on GMA Day, I had no idea we were losing a character on Modern Family so I thought it was me instantly, when I saw that headline. So, I then got the table read draft like, thirty minutes later, and I opened it and was like, ‘Well, let’s see how it ends for you.’ And I read it and I found out it wasn’t me.”

“I was very excited, but I was also really, really sad because we no longer have Shelley Long and Shelley Long is amazing. But, I was very happy to know I will still be on the show,” she added. Though, Ariel’s character might be on the chopping block – along with the entire Modern Family cast – as this is reportedly the show’s final season.

If there’s someone who can cheer up Ariel if this is indeed the finals season, it’s Levi Meaden, 31. The two have struck up a romance that has left Ariel feeling the happiest she’s ever been. “Ariel feels Levi keeps her calm and focused. Ariel has gone through so much with her personal life, that she finally feels stable and secure with Levi,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s so affectionate with her, constantly holding her hand and making sure she’s tended to. Levi understands Ariel has been through a lot and so it’s important to him to make her feel loved.”