Wendy Williams Loves The Idea Of Rihanna & Chris Brown Being Friends Despite Fans Saying It’s Toxic

Although fans are worried about Rihanna’s reported rekindled friendship with Chris Brown, Wendy Williams is here for it! But, she doesn’t want these two back together romantically… Here’s why!

Rihanna, 30, and Chris Brown, 29, are reportedly friendly and in frequent contact, despite their volatile past. And, Wendy Williams, 54, doesn’t mind it at all! “There are people that can’t go back and be friends with their exes after they’ve damaged their face and you know… She came back lovely. I think that she can handle it because honestly, I think Rihanna is grown now in so many ways — business, the way she conducts her personal life,” Wendy explained.

Nonetheless, the talk show host didn’t give her blessing for a romantic reconciliation. Although they’re reportedly still in contact, “she’s not going to be with Chris Brown,” Wendy declared. “I don’t think they should date, but they talk a lot and I think that she can handle it. Plus, he’s grown up a lot.”

Wendy noted that fans are going crazy over the fact that Rihanna would give Chris the time of day, especially after their violent past. “I’m trying to break this down like a mature woman, because I like them being friends,” Wendy said in response to critics. “It’s a tough business, you know, and you need a good friend,” she said.

However, Wendy added that Chris could be trying to shoot for a more than platonic relationship with his ex. And, she mentioned that Chris recently commented on Rihanna’s Instagram photo!

Chris had fans in a frenzy on Saturday, November 24, when he commented on a topless Instagram photo of Rihanna, posting a flushed-face emoji under her pic. Rihanna did not publicly acknowledge her ex’s response, but she later shared a screenshot of a Bible verse that read in part, “There may be times when it seems that you cannot go forward, but at least you do not have to go backward.”

Wendy concluded the topic with a message to both stars. “Don’t do all of that Chris. Rihanna, please, don’t let him do all of that. And, Chris, stay off social media,” she said. “And, you know what Rihanna, whatever it is that you and Chris so, just keep it between the two of you,” Wendy advised.

Rihanna and Chris dated from 2008 until 2009, when he was arrested for physically assaulting Rihanna in his car. He pleaded guilty to the felony and was later served five years of probation, in addition to community service and domestic violence counseling. The two rekindled their romance in late 2012, but split again in 2013.

Rihanna went on to date Drake, 32, on-and-off from 2009 to 2016. Her most recent romance was with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, but recent reports claim the two have split. So, RiRi may just be back on the market!