The Miz Reveals Maryse Is Going All-Out For Daughter’s 1st Christmas: We Have A ’12 Foot Tree’

How is The Miz going to make the holidays special for his eight-month-old? The wrestler told HL EXCLUSIVELY about their fun family plans. The massive Christmas tree is just the beginning!

Since Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin, 38, and Maryse Mizanin, 35, welcomed their first baby girl on March 27, next month will be little Monroe Sky‘s very first Christmas. How exciting is that? The wrestler and his wife will be playing Santa for the first time, and Mike told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how they’re preparing for the big day. “I don’t think you understand how much my wife has been shopping to get our daughter as much Christmas ornaments as possible,” he said. “I have a 12 foot tree. I have three trees, as a matter of fact, that I still have to put up. The UPS guy came to our house and literally had to do three walks back and forth to get all the stuff that my wife bought for this Christmas. She said it’s her daughter’s first Christmas and she’s going to make it huge.”

Sounds so perfect — but wait, there’s more! “I wouldn’t be shocked if she gets a snow machine, to put down in Austin,” Mike added. LOL! That’d be incredible. As for the new dad, he’s not asking for much this holiday season except for quality time with his leading ladies. “The best gift would be to spend time with my wife and my daughter on a great holiday. So that’s the only gift that I want.” And considering the sweet spread of Thanksgiving photos he posted on Instagram this month, it seems like fans can expect a sneak peek into the adorable family’s Christmas plans when the time comes.

We can’t wait! The wrestler has a lot on his plate on top of prepping for the holidays and raising his baby girl. Mike also released a movie! Marine 6: Close Quarters came out on Nov. 13, 2018. He does it all!