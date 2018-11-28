Sylvester Stallone: ‘Creed II’ Is ‘Probably My Last Rodeo’ For Rocky — Shocking Announcement

Is Sylvester Stallone done with making movies or just done with playing his iconic character Rocky? The 72-year-old has shared some stunning news.

Sylvester Stallone, 72, broke some heartbreaking news to his army of fans on Nov. 28. The Oscar-nominated actor revealed that he’s turning his back on the character Rocky Balboa – for good. Forty-two years after he first played the inspirational boxer on film, Sylvester is hanging up his boxing gloves and he couldn’t be happier about it.

The New Yorker shared the information on his social media pages, in the form of a brief speech that he made to the Creed II cast and crew. “Well, this is probably my last rodeo because, what I thought happened, it has happened,” he began. “I never expected it. I thought Rocky was over in 2006, and I was very happy with that. And then, all of a sudden, this young man presented himself and the whole story changed.” The “young man” that Sylvester is referring to is Creed II star, Michael B. Jordan, 31, who plays boxer Adonis Johnson in the latest installment in the film series. “It went on to a new generation, new problems, new adventures and I couldn’t be happier because, as I step back, as my story has been told, there’s a whole new world that’s going to be opening up with the audience, for this generation.” Sylvester then thanked the director, Steven Caple Jr. and Michael “for making that possible.” He added, that they now “have to carry the mantel.”

Over on Instagram, Sylvester added the following caption to the video: “I just want to thank everyone around the whole wide world for taking the Rocky family into their hearts for over 40 years. It’s been my ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character. Though it breaks my heart, sadly all things must pass… and end.” He added, “I love you kind and generous people, and the most wonderful thing of all, is that ROCKY will never die because he lives on in you…”

Sylvester’s dedicated fans loved his message. “Rocky will live on and on,” one person wrote. “The Rocky films raised me,” another fan gushed about the film franchise, which began in 1976. “My father, my older brother and I used to watch Rocky 1-5 all the time when I was younger. I’ll watch them one day with my son as well.” Another Instagram follower spoke for many by writing, “Yo Rocky, you did it! The Italian stallion will live on forever.”