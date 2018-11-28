Stormi Webster Giggles Like Crazy Watching Travis Scott Perform At MSG — Sweet Video

Get ready because this is the sweetest thing you’re going to see all day! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby girl couldn’t have been cuter watching her dad on stage. Take a look!

Stormi Webster is one proud daughter! The nine-month-old was backstage at Madison Square Garden while Travis Scott, 26, performed on Nov. 27, and she loved watching her dad perform. Travis shared a video on Instagram to prove it! In the adorable footage, Stormi is facing away from the camera and staring straight at a TV screen where her dad can be seen yelling into his mic. In a white turtleneck and a pair of overalls, she looks so adorable bouncing around and waving her arms to her dad’s performance — but the video only gets cuter with the volume turned up! That’s because the little one can’t stop giggling and screaming along with Travis. Stormi is just so sweet!

Travis captioned the heartwarming video, “MSG ALL RAGERS INCLUDED,” and Kylie Jenner, 21, commented with a heart-eye emoji. The makeup mogul and her daughter have been with Travis on tour and a source close to the family tells Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they’re having the time of their lives. “Even though it’s always pretty hectic on tour, Kylie and Travis have managed to get into their own kind of routine, which is really important as they have Stormi with them,” the insider said. “Kylie is actually shocked at how well Stormi has adjusted to being on the road — she’s sleeping really well and she seems to be really loving all the traveling.”

And this isn’t the only time Travis and his daughter have shared a sweet moment during these Astroworld performances. From a video of Stormi on her dad’s shoulders in an empty venue to a photo spread of Travis kissing her cheeks, the father/daughter pair have been melting our hearts all tour long!

But even with all of that cuteness, can you blame us for wanting more? We’d love to see even more family moments from Stormi, Kylie and Travis. Who knows, maybe the rapper will bring them out on stage one of these nights — fingers crossed!