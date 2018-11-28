Iggy Azalea, Emily Ratajkowski & More Stars Reveal Their Sexy Abs On The Red Carpet

Winter, spring, summer or fall, it doesn’t matter for these stars. They love to show off their toned abs on the red carpet whatever the season!

What do Iggy Azalea, Cardi B and Emily Ratajkowski all have in common? They’ve all hit the red carpet proudly baring their flat abs and looking hot doing so! Iggy, 28, arrived at the launch of Cardi B’s Fashion Nova line in Los Angeles on Nov. 14 wearing tailored black pants and a crop top. The Aussie rapper framed her abs with long, blonde hip-length extensions. It was a simple but effective look.

But Iggy wasn’t the only rapper to flash her toned tum that night. Cardi B also showed off her abs in, not one, but two outfits. Four months after giving birth to her baby girl Kulture, the 26-year-old hit the red carpet in a Chanel-style plaid skirt and jacket, with a cream bra top underneath, proving that she had already regained her six-pack after becoming a first-time mommy. Her second outfit for the night was a bronze pantsuit – baggy pants with a cinched in waist and matching crop top. Same effect. Different look.

Model Emily Ratajkowski showcased her abs in a completely different way when she arrived at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Sydney, Australia on Nov. 14. The 27-year-old didn’t wear a crop or bra top. Instead she wore a shirt, which had the bottom half left unbuttoned. As a result her ridiculously toned abs were on full display.

Speaking of ridiculously toned abs, in New York in August, singer and actress Teyana Taylor, 27, showcased her six-pack on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. Her ripped white top revealed every detail of her tummy muscles.

Iggy, Cardi, Emily and Teyana are not the only celebs who have made their bare abs a feature of their red carpet looks. As you can see from our gallery above, Kim Kardashian, her sister Kendall Jenner, singer Taylor Swift and others have all rocked the look from time to time. Whether they wore a short or long skirt, pants or a cut-out dress, they made it work for them.