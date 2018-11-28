Sofia Richie: Why Seeing Scott Disick Spend Thanksgiving With Kourtney & Their Kids Hurt

Thanksgiving brought Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian together but it might have driven him and Sofia Richie apart. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why seeing Scott with Kourt was like a ‘dagger’ through Sofia’s heart.

After seeing Scott Disick, 35, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, spend Thanksgiving together with their three kids — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 –-Sofia Richie, 20, “can’t help but wonder if this is the beginning of the end of their relationship,” a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She loves him a lot and would be devastated to lose him to Kourtney. Sofia invited Scott to spend Thanksgiving with her and her family but was totally cool and understanding when he decided to spend the day with his kids instead.”

“But,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “when Sofia saw Kourtney post the pics of Scott with her and the kids together, looking like a happy family, it was like a dagger in Sofia’s heart.” It’s easy to see why, as Kourtney shared a picture of all five of them together, with a caption about how “grateful” she felt to wake up with her kids and their father all under the same roof. It’s moments like this, the source says, that Sofia “feels like no matter how hard she tries to be everything to Scott, she can never compete with Kourtney who has given Scott his kids.”

This isn’t the first time that Sofia has felt like she can’t measure up to Kourt and the kids. She “struggles with Scott spending so much time with Kourtney,” a second source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “but she feels she can never say anything. Scott and Sofia have “had several fights in the past about his ongoing relationship with Kourtney,” according to the insider, and while she’s not trying to come between him and his kids, moments like Thanksgiving really bother her.

Scott chose to spend Thanksgiving with Kourt so he could spend time with his kids, but the move scored major brownie points with the KUWTK star. “She appreciated Scott so much for making their children a priority and spending the holiday with them, instead of Sofia,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that this moment made her “miss the good times they spent together.”

It “meant the world” to Kourt that Scott was there to help, while a second source said that she “couldn’t help feeling like this just might be the first step in them getting back together,” even though this second insider assured HollywoodLife.com that Kourt is not looking to steal Scott away from Sofia.