Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid is getting candid about her wedding! MJ reveals in this EXCLUSIVE preview of part 2 of the ‘Shahs of Sunset’ reunion the one thing she regrets about her big day!

Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid, 46, and Tommy Feight are married, but Andy Cohen brings up their lavish wedding during part 2 of the Shahs of Sunset season 7 reunion, airing Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. MJ reveals in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek that she has “huge regret” over not writing her wedding vows ahead of time. If you’ll recall, thing got a bit awkward during MJ and Tommy’s wedding vows. “As I got to love you more, all I wanted was to love you more,” MJ said. Tommy started cracking up, and MJ flipped out for a brief moment. “You all know that I have a hard time articulating my feelings,” MJ adds.

MJ also talked about the most stressful part of her wedding. “I saw all of these people who flew out to see us, and I wanted to say hi, seeing them for the first time,” MJ says. “And then I was just out of control. I’m lucky that I didn’t fall over.” Tommy reminds her that she DID fall over. MJ took a small tumble during the wedding.

MJ is currently expecting her first child with Tommy. They’re having a boy! The cameras have been filming her pregnancy, and MJ told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s open to filming the birth of her child if it feels right. She also revealed that she wants to have another baby after this one ASAP! “I want two super close together,” she told HL. “I want to get pregnant the month after I give birth.” MJ has always wanted to be a mom and underwent IVF in order to increase her chances getting pregnant. MJ and Tommy’s little miracle is on the way, and we couldn’t be happier for them!